Exeter Chiefs: Ian Whitten and Mitch Lees sign new deals

Ian Whitten played 61 times for Ulster over four seasons before joining Exeter Chiefs

Exeter Chiefs centre Ian Whitten and second row Mitch Lees have signed new three-year contracts with the Premiership champions.

Whitten, 30, was capped twice by Ireland in 2009 and has played 18 times for the Chiefs this season.

Australian Lees, 28, has made 17 appearances this campaign.

"Obviously we're pleased," head coach Rob Baxter told BBC Radio Devon. "They've both become important members of the team."

Whitten, who Exeter signed from Ulster in 2012, added: "I feel like it's a club that's going places.

"We won the Premiership last year and we can win more trophies going forward - from my point of view it's very exciting to be a part of that."

Former London Welsh forward Lees said: "To commit your long-term future to a club is always nice.

"The club took a chance on me and I feel year on year I'm improving and can prove myself to (the club)."