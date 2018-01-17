Wales Rugby: Ellis Jenkins says Six Nations recall was 'unexpected'

Ellis Jenkins recently signed a new contract to remain with Cardiff Blues

Cardiff Blues flanker Ellis Jenkins says his Wales squad call for the Six Nations was "unexpected," because of recent injury problems.

Jenkins, 24, made his first Welsh start in Samoa in June 2017 but missed the autumn series.

"It was a bit unexpected, I'd been out for a long time and it was a question of whether time was against me," he told BBC Sport Wales.

"But I've been pleased with the way the last couple of games have gone."

Jenkins made his first appearance of the season on New Year's Eve, and his first start for Cardiff Blues in the European Challenge Cup win over Toulouse on 14 January.

He can operate on both sides of the scrum and has also been mentioned by Wales coach Warren Gatland as possible cover at number eight.

But with six fit back-rowers chasing four match-day places, he knows there is plenty of competition even with Sam Warburton, Dan Lydiate and Taulupe Faletau out through injury.

"They've picked lots of back-row options but I think that's good for the squad. It's an attritional position as well, so you need lots of strength in depth," said Jenkins.

Family success

Meanwhile Jenkins' younger sister Katie, also a flanker, has been named as one of the development players in the Wales women's squad, a fact that has delighted big brother Ellis.

"I'm really chuffed, seeing her enjoying it and improving as much as she is, is really nice- and it's a common subject to talk about over the dinner table now," he said.

"She thinks she can criticise my game now, but she's always asking for tips as well.

"Growing up with a big brother helps with the physicality of rugby as well, so she's got me to thank for that."

Williams' Wales hopes

Jenkins teammate at club level, scrum-half Lloyd Williams has not given up on adding to his tally of 28 caps, citing that as a reason for signing a new contract rather than heading to England.

The 28-year-old has faced increasing competition from Blues team-mate Tomos Williams, who went on Wales' 2017 summer tour.

"I haven't had loads of game-time, but whenever I'm playing it's about trying to make things tick over nicely for the team," said Williams.

"Tomos is a great player and we're both here to help each other.

"I've still got a lot more to give for the Blues, and I still want to play for Wales at some point, so when I looked at everything, I thought the best thing was to stay in Wales for the time being.

"The red jersey still calls, especially if you've had a taste of it, and if you want that, that'll only help my form with the Blues."