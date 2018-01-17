BBC Sport - Eddie Jones: 'Can't be arrogant or presumptuous' about the England job
England head coach Eddie Jones has signed a two-year contract extension to stay in the role until 2021.
The 57-year-old Australian's previous deal ran until the the end of the Rugby World Cup in Japan next year.
Jones has won 22 of his 23 Tests since taking the role in November 2015, and says extending his deal was "not a difficult decision".
