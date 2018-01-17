Glasgow Warriors sign George Turner on two-year deal

Turner has impressed during his loan period at Glasgow

Scotland hooker George Turner has signed a two-year contract with Glasgow Warriors.

The 25-year-old had been on loan at the Pro14 pacesetters from Edinburgh, scoring four tries in 12 matches.

He made his international debut in the autumn Test series, featuring as a replacement against Samoa and then New Zealand.

And Turner has been included in the 40-man squad announced this week for the Six Nations.

"I'm really happy to be staying in Glasgow," he told the club website. "I've enjoyed my time at the club and it's been good getting a lot of game time this season.

"I've learnt a lot from the coaches and players at the club and I know I've got a lot more to learn.

"Scotstoun is the best place for me to continue my development and I'm looking forward to the next couple of years."