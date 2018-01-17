Cooper Vuna: Bath sign former Worcester Warriors wing on short-term deal

Cooper Vuna
Cooper Vuna switched codes from rugby league to union in 2011

Bath have signed former Worcester Warriors winger Cooper Vuna on a short-term deal until the end of the season.

BBC Radio Bristol reports that the 30-year-old will act as cover for injured England back Semesa Rokoduguni, who is recovering after shoulder surgery.

Vuna played in 31 Premiership games for Worcester between 2015 and 2017.

"To be able to bring in a player of his calibre at this stage of the season is a real boost for us," director of rugby Todd Blackadder told the club website.

Vuna, who has been capped at senior international level by both Australia and Tonga, added: "I am really excited that the opportunity to join Bath has come up.

"There is a lot to play for, and I am looking forward to getting out there on the pitch and making a difference when I get an opportunity."

