2018 Women's Six Nations: Wales pick 10 uncapped players in squad

Wales will begin their 2018 Women's Six Nations at home to Scotland in Colwyn Bay

Wales have named 10 uncapped players in their 36-strong squad for the 2018 Women's Six Nations.

Ospreys trio Natalia John, Amy Thomas and Cara Hope, plus Scarlets' Beth Lewis and Cardiff Blues' Awen Prysor are named among the forwards.

Scarlets contribute three to the backs in Jade Knight, Angharad De Smet and Lisa Neumann, with Cardiff Blues' Hannah Bluck and Osprey Alecs Donovan.

"There's a fresh feel to the squad," head coach Rowland Phillips said.

"They've brought a real hunger and energy to training, which is infectious."

Wales have a warm-up friendly against Ireland on Sunday, 21 January in Ystrad Mynach (13:00 GMT) and begin the Six Nations at home to Scotland in Colwyn Bay on Friday, 9 February (18:00).

Phillips will have a depleted squad for that fixture, as seven players will be on sevens duty in Brisbane as they prepare for the Commonwealth Games in April.

So Wales have also named a development team of six players who will train with the senior squad throughout the tournament.

Phillips added: "Their presence will reinforce the squad. Even though they may not quite be ready for Six Nations rugby, they are players who we feel will benefit from working alongside the squad as part of their development."

Wales Women's Six Nations Squad:

Forwards: Alisha Butchers (Scarlets), Amy Evans (Ospreys), Amy Thomas (Ospreys), Awen Prysor* (Cardiff Blues), Beth Lewis* (Scarlets), Cara Hope* (Ospreys), Caryl Thomas (Scarlets), Carys Phillips (c) (Ospreys), Cerys Hale (Dragons), Gwenllian Pyrs (RGC), Kelsey Jones (Ospreys), Meg York (Dragons), Mel Clay (Ospreys), Natalia John* (Ospreys), Nia Elen Davies (Scarlets), Shona Powell-Hughes (Ospreys), Sioned Harries (Scarlets), Siwan Lillicrap (Ospreys).

Backs: Alecs Donovan* (Ospreys), Angharad De Smet (Scarlets), Elinor Snowsill (Dragons), Ffion Lewis* (Scarlets), Gemma Rowland (Dragons), Hannah Bluck* (Cardiff Blues), Hannah Jones (Scarlets), Jade Knight* (Scarlets), Jasmine Joyce (Scarlets), Jessica Kavanagh-Williams (RGC), Jodie Evans (Scarlets), Kerin Lake (Ospreys), Lisa Neumann (Scarlets), Lleucu George (Scarlets), Rebecca De Filippo (Dragons), Rhiannon Nokes (Ospreys), Rhiannon Parker (Cardiff Blues), Robyn Wilkins (Ospreys).

Development players: Amy Morgan (Scarlets), India Berbillion (Dragons), Katie Jenkins (Cardiff Blues), Katie Thicker (Scarlets), Liliana Podpadec (Dragons), Teleri Davies (RGC).