European Rugby Champions Cup: Wasps v Ulster Rugby

Iain Henderson battles with Joe Launchbury in the game last October when Ulster won 19-9
Iain Henderson and Joe Launchbury will both be in action at the Ricoh Arena on Sunday
European Rugby Champions Cup
Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Sunday, 21 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT
Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster Medium wave; score updates and report on the BBC Sport website

Ulster have made two changes for Sunday's vital European Champions Cup Pool One game against Wasps.

Craig Gilroy's injury sees Darren Cave named among the backs while up front Iain Henderson moves to flanker as Kieran Treadwell replaces Matthew Rea.

A bonus-point victory will see Ulster top Pool One while a win of any sort will ensure their last-eight spot.

Wasps, who make four changes, need a bonus-point win to keep their mathematical hopes of advancing alive.

Champions Cup Pool One
TeamPlayedWonDrawnLostForAgainstPoints diffBonus PtsPoints
Ulster54111259233117
La Rochelle530214011426416
Wasps521312811414412
Harlequins510499172-7337

They crashed to a damaging defeat against Harlequins last weekend, losing a 21-0 lead in a second-half collapse that saw them ultimately go down 33-28.

In the pack Jack Willis replaces the suspended James Haskell on the flank, with Tom Cruse taking over from Ashley Johnson at hooker and Thomas Young in for Guy Thompson in the back row.

The other Wasps change sees fit-again Juan De Jongh replacing Brendan Macken at centre while Irish prop Marty Moore, who will join Ulster in the summer, is named on the bench.

Christian Lealiifano will be playing his final game for Ulster before he returns to the Brumbies in Australia.

Gilroy's absence sees Louis Ludik switching to wing as Cave partners Stuart McCloskey at centre.

Wasps: Le Roux; Wade, De Jongh, Eastmond, Watson; Cipriani, Robson; McIntyre, Cruse, Cooper-Woolley; Launchbury (capt), Gaskell; Willis, Thompson, Carr.

Replacements: Johnson, Harris, Moore, Myall, Young, Simpson, Miller, Macken.

Ulster: Piutau; Ludik, Cave, McCloskey, Stockdale; Lealiifano, Cooney; McCall, Best (capt), Ah You; O'Connor, Treadwell; Henderson, Reidy, Timoney.

Replacements: Herring, Warwick, Herbst, Rea, Henry, Shanahan, McPhillips, Lyttle.

For the latest rugby union news follow @bbcrugbyunion on Twitter.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Rugby union coverage

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugbytots having fun!

Rugbytots Chilterns
Hockey

Back to Hockey

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired