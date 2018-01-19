European Rugby Champions Cup: Wasps v Ulster Rugby
|European Rugby Champions Cup
|Venue: Ricoh Arena Date: Sunday, 21 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT
|Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Ulster Medium wave; score updates and report on the BBC Sport website
Ulster have made two changes for Sunday's vital European Champions Cup Pool One game against Wasps.
Craig Gilroy's injury sees Darren Cave named among the backs while up front Iain Henderson moves to flanker as Kieran Treadwell replaces Matthew Rea.
A bonus-point victory will see Ulster top Pool One while a win of any sort will ensure their last-eight spot.
Wasps, who make four changes, need a bonus-point win to keep their mathematical hopes of advancing alive.
|Champions Cup Pool One
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Drawn
|Lost
|For
|Against
|Points diff
|Bonus Pts
|Points
|Ulster
|5
|4
|1
|1
|125
|92
|33
|1
|17
|La Rochelle
|5
|3
|0
|2
|140
|114
|26
|4
|16
|Wasps
|5
|2
|1
|3
|128
|114
|14
|4
|12
|Harlequins
|5
|1
|0
|4
|99
|172
|-73
|3
|7
They crashed to a damaging defeat against Harlequins last weekend, losing a 21-0 lead in a second-half collapse that saw them ultimately go down 33-28.
In the pack Jack Willis replaces the suspended James Haskell on the flank, with Tom Cruse taking over from Ashley Johnson at hooker and Thomas Young in for Guy Thompson in the back row.
The other Wasps change sees fit-again Juan De Jongh replacing Brendan Macken at centre while Irish prop Marty Moore, who will join Ulster in the summer, is named on the bench.
Christian Lealiifano will be playing his final game for Ulster before he returns to the Brumbies in Australia.
Gilroy's absence sees Louis Ludik switching to wing as Cave partners Stuart McCloskey at centre.
Wasps: Le Roux; Wade, De Jongh, Eastmond, Watson; Cipriani, Robson; McIntyre, Cruse, Cooper-Woolley; Launchbury (capt), Gaskell; Willis, Thompson, Carr.
Replacements: Johnson, Harris, Moore, Myall, Young, Simpson, Miller, Macken.
Ulster: Piutau; Ludik, Cave, McCloskey, Stockdale; Lealiifano, Cooney; McCall, Best (capt), Ah You; O'Connor, Treadwell; Henderson, Reidy, Timoney.
Replacements: Herring, Warwick, Herbst, Rea, Henry, Shanahan, McPhillips, Lyttle.
