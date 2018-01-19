European Rugby Champions Cup: Benetton Rugby v Bath Rugby

Burns comes in for Rhys Priestland who limped off in Bath's defeat by Scarlets last weekend

European Rugby Champions Cup Venue: Stadio Comunale di Monigo Date: Saturday, 20 January Kick-off: 17:30 GMT Coverage: Live commentary and score updates on BBC Radio Bristol, BBC Somerset and on the BBC Sport website

Freddie Burns will start at fly-half for Bath in their final Champions Cup pool game against bottom side Benetton in Treviso, Italy on Saturday.

Burns, who replaces the injured Phys Priestland, is joined by Kahn Fotuali'i in the half-backs as Bath make four changes for the must-win game.

They need a bonus-point victory to maintain any hopes of progressing.

Scarlets host Toulon to decide which side will top Pool Five and qualify automatically for the quarter-finals.

Champions Cup Pool Five Team Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Bonus Pts Points Toulon 5 4 0 1 132 95 2 18 Scarlets 5 3 0 2 132 96 5 17 Bath 5 3 0 2 104 93 1 13 Benetton 5 0 0 5 69 153 3 3

Bath's hopes of making the knock-out stages were dented by a heavy defeat by Scarlets last weekend.

Director of rugby Todd Blackadder has brought Argentine international Lucas Noguera into the pack for the crucial tie, while James Phillips starts ahead of Luke Charteris in the locks.

Zach Mercer and Sam Underhill, two of five Bath players called up to the England squad for the Six Nations opener against Italy, keep their spots in the back row.

Benetton have made seven changes to the side beaten by 36-0 by Toulon in France last weekend.

Benetton: McKinley; Benvenuti, Morisi, Sgarbi, Ioane; Allan, Gori; Quaglio, Baravalle, Riccioni, Herbst, Budd, Douglas, Negri, Barbieri.

Replacements: Faiva, De Marchi, Ferrari, Ruzza, Zanni, Steyn, Bronzini, Sperandio.

Bath: Watson; Banahan, Joseph, Tapuai, Brew; Burns, Fotuali'i; Noguera, Dunn, Thomas, Phillips, Stooke, Garvey, Underhill, Mercer.

Replacements: Van Vuuren, Auterac, Lahiff, Charteris, Grant, Allinson, Lewis, Wilson.

No Obano, No Priestland, No Cook, No Charteris

