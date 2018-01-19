European Rugby Champions Cup: Saracens v Northampton Saints

Goode, 29, made his debut for Saracens in 2008 having joined the club's academy in 2006

European Rugby Champions Cup Venue: Allianz Park Date: Saturday, 20 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, BBC Radio London, BBC Radio Northampton and on the BBC Sport website

Saracens full-back Alex Goode will make his 250th appearance for the club in their must-win Champions Cup match against Northampton on Saturday.

The defending champions, who last failed to get out of the pool stages in 2011, are third in their group.

Victory against Saints must be coupled with a Clermont victory or draw against Ospreys for Saracens to have a chance of progressing as a best runner-up.

Northampton, who are unable to qualify, have made five changes for the trip.

The five pool winners qualify automatically for the quarter-finals, along with the three best second-placed teams.

Champions Cup Pool Two Team Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Bonus Pts Points Clermont 5 4 0 1 141 97 2 18 Ospreys 5 2 1 2 145 124 5 15 Saracens 5 2 1 2 143 132 3 13 Northampton 5 1 0 4 101 177 2 6

Saracens director of rugby Mark McCall has made one change in the back line from the side that drew with Ospreys last weekend as Chris Wyles comes in for Sean Maitland on the wing.

Up front, Nick Isiekwe partners George Kruis in the second row with Maro Itoje moving to six and Schalk Burger starting at number eight.

Tonga forward Sione Vailanu, who signed for the Premiership champions earlier this month, could make his debut after being named among the replacements.

"All we can do is try and get as much out of the game as we can," said McCall.

"We know what's required but it's never nice when things aren't in your control, but what is in our control is Saturday and putting in a good performance, trying to maximise what we can get out of the game."

For Northampton, centre Nafi Tuitavake - who scored a try off the bench against Clermont - replaces Ahsee Tuala with Ben Foden switching to full-back as Cobus Reinach comes in at scrum-half.

Michael Paterson starts in the second row, while Jamie Gibson and Mitch Eadie also come in to join Courtney Lawes in the pack.

Stephen Myler and George North, who have recovered from rib and knee injuries, are among the replacements.

Saracens: Goode; L Williams, Bosch, Barritt, Wyles; Farrell, Wigglesworth; Vunipola, George, Koch, Isiekwe, Kruis, Itoje, Clark, Burger.

Replacements: Tolofua, Thompson-Stringer, Figallo, Skelton, Vailanu, Spencer, Lozowski, Maitland.

Northampton: Foden; Pisi, Horne, Stephenson, Tuitavake; Mallinder, Reinach; Ma'afu, Hartley, Brookes, Paterson, Day, Lawes, Gibson, Eadie.

Replacements: Marshall, Van Wyk, Hill, Ribbans, Ludlam, Mitchell, Myler, North.

