Josh Adams: Worcester wing realises Wales 'dream' with call-up

Josh Adams played one game for Scarlets before moving to play in England

Worcester wing Josh Adams says his Wales call-up for the Six Nations tournament is something he had dreamed of since he first played the sport.

The 22-year-old has been named in Warren Gatland's squad alongside another uncapped player, James Davies.

Adams is rewarded for the form which has seen him top the Aviva Premiership try-scoring charts and named December's Premiership player of the month.

"This has been my ambition since I started playing rugby," said Adams.

"You talk with your mates when you are younger watching the Six Nations down the club how good it would be to put the shirt and run out at the Principality Stadium.

"This is one step towards that although there is a lot of hard work ahead."

His call-up completes a remarkable year with Adams only making his first Premiership start for Worcester in December 2016.

"My first home Premiership start was on New Year's Day last year," said Adams.

"That was my first breakthrough into the first team and I have managed to rack up a string of appearances since.

"I have picked up some form and here I am one year down the line being called up to Wales. It's a dream come true.

"It is the best start to a year I have ever had. I picked up a bit of form at the right time and have managed to get myself in the squad.

"I was surprised but also over the moon to be selected. It has been a happy day for everyone in my family."

Josh Adams played for Wales Under-20s in the 2015 Six Nations

This is Adams' third season at Worcester after he left the Scarlets Academy in 2015 where he came through the ranks in Llanelli.

Adams has excelled this season with nine tries in 13 league appearances which saw Wales attack coach Rob Howley travel to Worcester to watch him twice.

"It (international selection) wasn't at the front of my mind at the start of the season, it was more trying to cement my place in the Worcester side," said Adams.

"I started playing at 15 and then moved to the wing.

"We started to express ourselves a bit more and I have been fortunate to get on the end of some of the moves."

Adams is now targeting a place in a match day squad when he links up with Wales on Monday, 22 January.

"There are a lot of nerves and excitement as well," said Adams.

"I am looking forward to put my best foot forward in training and my hand up for selection."