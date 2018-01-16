BBC Sport - Ireland winger Tommy Bowe announces retirement

Ireland star Bowe announces retirement

Ireland and Ulster winger Tommy Bowe says he will retire from rugby at the end of this season.

The 33-year-old won 69 caps for Ireland and played for the British and Irish Lions in 2009 and 2013.

Bowe scored a memorable try in March 2009 when Ireland beat Wales in Cardiff to clinch the Grand Slam.

Video available to UK users only

Bowe relives 'special' try against Wales

Top videos

Video

Ireland star Bowe announces retirement

Video

Brilliant O'Sullivan thrashes Fu - best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Jamie Vardy: the Fleetwood Town story

Video

Mourinho 'respectful' of Sanchez situation

Video

Nance Jr's 'alley-oop' for Lakers in NBA best plays

Video

Trump holds off Liang - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Mourinho pleased with second-half display

Video

Stoke character pleases Niedzwiecki

Video

Liang hits brilliant 139 in defeat by Trump

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Wales and Giggs - Together stronger?

Video

Flintoff applied to be England cricket boss

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Day beats Ding after thrilling comeback - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Vikings win thanks to 'Minnesota Miracle'

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Club Youths celebrating EHF Club of the Year award

Youth Hockey
Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired