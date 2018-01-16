BBC Sport - Ireland winger Tommy Bowe announces retirement
Ireland star Bowe announces retirement
- From the section Irish Rugby
Ireland and Ulster winger Tommy Bowe says he will retire from rugby at the end of this season.
The 33-year-old won 69 caps for Ireland and played for the British and Irish Lions in 2009 and 2013.
Bowe scored a memorable try in March 2009 when Ireland beat Wales in Cardiff to clinch the Grand Slam.
