Ireland and Ulster winger Tommy Bowe says he will retire from rugby at the end of this season.

The 33-year-old won 69 caps for Ireland and played for the British and Irish Lions in 2009 and 2013.

Bowe scored a memorable try in March 2009 when Ireland beat Wales in Cardiff to clinch the Grand Slam.

Bowe relives 'special' try against Wales