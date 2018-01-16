London Irish: Brophy-Clews, Fowlie and Hobbs-Awoyemi sign contract extensions

London Irish trio Theo Brophy-Clews, Tom Fowlie and Danny Hobbs-Awoyemi have signed contract extensions at the Premiership club.

Fly-half Brophy-Clews, 20, centre Fowlie, 22, and prop Hobbs-Awoyemi, 23, have agreed undisclosed-length deals.

Brophy-Clews scored four tries as the Exiles beat Russian side Krasny Yar 47-17 last weekend.

London Irish are bottom of the Premiership having won once in the league all season.

