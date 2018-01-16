Alex Lewington: London Irish winger to join Saracens

Alex Lewington has scored six tries in 13 Premiership appearances for London Irish this season

Saracens have agreed a deal to sign London Irish winger Alex Lewington at the end of the season.

The 26-year-old has scored 24 tries in 63 matches for the Exiles since joining the Berkshire-based club from Leicester Tigers in the summer of 2013.

"I've heard great things about the Saracens environment," the uncapped Englishman told the Sarries website.

"I believe I will thrive within it, which should inspire me to push on and improve my game."

The north London club have not disclosed the length of Lewington's contract at Allianz Park.

Meanwhile, London Irish have announced fly-half Theo Brophy-Clews and centre Tom Fowlie have signed contract extensions at the club.