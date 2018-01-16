BBC Sport - Northampton Saints CEO Mark Darbon says there has not been revolution at club

'It's not been a revolution' - Saints CEO

Northampton Saints chief executive Mark Darbon says the club have not needed a revolution to change their fortunes on the pitch.

Following a run of 12 defeats in 13 games, Saints have won their past two matches but remain 10th in the Premiership.

Their upturn in form has coincided with the arrival of Alan Gaffney as technical coaching consultant.

