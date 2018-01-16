Northampton Saints CEO Mark Darbon keen to 'move quickly' for new boss

Media playback is not supported on this device Northampton Saints CEO Mark Darbon says there has been no revolution at club

Northampton Saints chief executive Mark Darbon says the club want to "move quickly" to put a new director of rugby in place for next season.

The 2013-14 Premiership champions have had more than 60 applications to become Jim Mallinder's long-term successor.

Australian Alan Gaffney is overseeing the club's coaching team until the end of the campaign.

"We've had a huge amount of interest in the position as you'd expect at such a great club," Darbon told BBC Look East.

"We're now working on our prioritised shortlist; incredibly excited about what the future may bring.

"We're not putting a definitive timeline on things, but we're keen to move quickly because of course that helps with planning."

Following a run of 12 defeats in 13 games, Saints have won their past two matches but remain 10th in the Premiership.

Former Saracens boss Gaffney says the uncertainty over leadership going forward is making it difficult for players to commit to the club.

"Obviously they'd like to know who's going to be here next year and who's not going to be here - both players and coaching staff," he told BBC Radio Northampton.

"The sooner that can be resolved, the easier it's going to be for everyone concerned."

Darbon added: "We're keen to bring clarity to the long-term director of rugby position because that helps us plan effectively for the future."