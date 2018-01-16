BBC Sport - Stephen Ferris says Tommy Bowe was best wing he ever played with
Bowe 'best wing I ever played with' - Ferris
- From the section Rugby Union
Stephen Ferris pays tribute to Tommy Bowe after the Ulster, Ireland and Lions wing announces that he will retire from rugby at the end of this season.
"He is definitely the best winger I ever played with. He has always been a tremendous talent and a tremendous guy," said ex-Ulster and Ireland flanker Ferris.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired