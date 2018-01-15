Mathieu Bastareaud & James Haskell to face independent disciplinary committee

Mathieu Bastareaud on the charge against Treviso
Mathieu Bastareaud made the comment at the end of Sunday's win over Benetton Treviso

Toulon's Mathieu Bastareaud and Wasps' James Haskell will face an independent disciplinary committee in London on Wednesday following incidents in weekend European Champions Cup games.

France centre Bastareaud made a homophobic comment during Sunday's win over Italian side Benetton Treviso.

England forward Haskell was sent off for a high tackle on Harlequins' Jamie Roberts in Saturday's defeat.

Both player are at risk of missing the Six Nations if banned.

France play Ireland on 3 February and England face Italy on 4 February in their opening games.

Bastareaud faces a minimum ban of six weeks and maximum of 52 weeks for verbal abuse of a player.

A ban for foul play means Haskell could be suspended for a minimum of two weeks.

