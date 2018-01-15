BBC Sport - Ireland captain Rory Best set for talks over international future
Best set for talks over Ireland future
Ireland captain Rory Best will meet the IRFU and coach Joe Schmidt to discuss his international future ahead of the Six Nations.
The 35-year-old Ulster hooker says he is playing as well as he was seven years ago and has not ruled out appearing in the 2019 World Cup.
