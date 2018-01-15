Semesa Rokoduguni: Six Nations to come too soon for injured Bath wing

Semesa Rokoduguni has played in four England Tests, starting two

England's Semesa Rokoduguni will be out for longer than expected after shoulder surgery and will miss the entire Six Nations, reports BBC Radio Bristol.

The Bath wing, 30, had been set to miss two months after being forced off in 2 December's Premiership loss to Exeter.

A four-month recovery period is more likely for Rokoduguni, who was recalled to the national side in November.

England's Six Nations campaign begins in Italy on 3 February, ending against Ireland on 17 March.

Bath are understood to be hoping to bring in former Worcester winger Cooper Vuna on a deal until the end of the season to cover for Rokoduguni.

New Zealand-born Tonga international Vuna, 30, left Sixways at the end of the 2016-17 season.

Fiji-born Rokoduguni, who made his England debut in 2014, has scored 47 Premiership tries for Bath in 85 starts since 2012.