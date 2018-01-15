Jackson Willison: Bath sign Worcester Warriors centre from next season
-
- From the section Rugby Union
Worcester Warriors centre Jackson Willison is to join Bath at the end of the current Premiership season.
The 29-year-old, born in New Zealand, has made 36 appearances for Warriors since joining the club in 2016.
"His work-rate is exceptional and he's got a strong all-round skill-set," Bath director of rugby Todd Blackadder told the club website.
Meanwhile, hooker Jack Walker, 21, has signed an extended Bath contract, but fly-half Josh Lewis is to join Dragons.
On Willison's move, Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons said: "We're disappointed to lose Jackson but, as always in rugby, players have to make the decisions they feel are best for them."