Six Nations 2018: Wales name James Davies and Josh Adams in squad

Wales have named uncapped flanker James Davies and wing Josh Adams in their squad for the Six Nations.

Open-side Davies, 27, has been rewarded for his excellent form with Scarlets, while Worcester's Adams is the leading try scorer in the English Premiership.

Bath number eight Taulupe Faletau is included despite being ruled out of the first two rounds of the Six Nations with a knee injury.

Harlequins centre Jamie Roberts and Bath lock Luke Charteris are left out.

The 39-man squad is larger than usual, partly because of fitness concerns over a handful of players.

Northampton wing George North is included even though he is a doubt with a knee injury, while Dragons back Hallam Amos suffered an ankle injury in the Christmas derby match against Cardiff Blues.

Gloucester back-rower Ross Moriarty, who deputised for Faletau during last year's Six Nations, returns to the squad having missed the bulk of this season with a back injury.

His is a timely return because flankers Sam Warburton and Dan Lydiate are out for the season, as is centre Jonathan Davies, the brother of the uncapped James.

