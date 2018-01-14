Leinster 55-19 Glasgow: Warriors 'got a lesson' - Dave Rennie

Leinster fly-half Johnny Sexton scored his side's fifth try against Glasgow before half-time

Glasgow head coach Dave Rennie admitted Warriors "got a lesson" as their dismal Champions Cup campaign continued with a 55-19 defeat by Leinster in Dublin.

Glasgow conceded five tries in the first half and eight in all to slump to their fifth loss in five group games.

Despite missing 15 players through injury, and resting Finn Russell and Jonny Gray, Rennie offered no excuses.

"We needed to give a better account of ourselves, regardless of who's wearing the jersey," said the New Zealander.

"The second 40 minutes was a hell of a lot better. We showed a lot more spirit, but we needed that for 80 minutes.

"It was a very disappointing first half. We were just inaccurate, we didn't defend well at all, in an area where we have been very strong.

"Some of it was around systems and communications, but there is no excuse for that. Your systems are only as good as your ability to tackle and we didn't defend well enough. We got a lesson today.

"You have got to give credit to Leinster; they were very clinical. They have got a big forward pack who did a good job and they used the ball impressively.

Wing Niko Matawalu scored two of Glasgow's three tries in Dublin

"It was always going to be a big ask, whatever group of men we put on the field, against a Leinster side pretty close to full strength. But we still expect to be a hell of a lot better than we were, so it is disappointing."

Glasgow were without seven of their first-choice pack, fielding the likes of Matt Fagerson, 19, and Matt Smith, 20, in their back row.

"We have got a lot of young kids who we have had to use in this European competition, and they will be better for it next year," Rennie said. "Hopefully that is creating a bit of depth.

"We have got a lot of firepower to come in. Some may filter back in next week, and others as the campaign carries on. Hopefully we will have a lot of competition for places.

"We will re-group. It is disappointing but we will bounce back."

Glasgow have lost only one Pro14 game this season and lead Conference A by 15 points, but Rennie admits they found life tough in Europe.

"The quality of the competition is a hell of a lot better," he added. "It gives us a bit of picture of where we're at, and how we have got to get better.

"This is a pool of death, with one of the best French teams [Montpellier], the best English team [Exeter], and Leinster have been the best team in our group.

"They were impressive today, they have got great depth and they are going to be tough to beat. But there are some very good sides in this competition."