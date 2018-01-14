Billy Vunipola: Saracens and England back row to miss Six Nations with fractured arm

Billy Vunipola missed four months of this season following a knee cartilage operation in September

Saracens and England number eight Billy Vunipola is set to miss the Six Nations after fracturing his forearm.

The 25-year-old was forced off at half-time in Sarries' 15-15 draw with Ospreys in the European Champions Cup.

He had only recently returned to action after a knee operation last autumn.

X-rays confirmed the latest injury and Vunipola is set to see a specialist this week to confirm how long he will be out of action - initial suggestions are he could be out for 10 weeks.

The 2018 Six Nations takes place from 3 February to 18 March, with England starting their campaign away in Italy.

Vunipola was expected to be named in England's squad for the tournament on Thursday, having returned to action for his club earlier this month after knee ligament surgery in September.

The past year has been littered with injuries for the player capped 34 times by his country, and he was forced to miss last summer's British and Irish Lions tour to New Zealand because of a shoulder problem.

His last international appearance - in March against Ireland - came after another four-month lay-off for an injury to his right knee.

Analysis

Chris Jones, BBC Radio 5 live rugby union reporter

This is more wretched luck for Vunipola, who has now suffered a fourth major injury in the past 14 months, having only just returned from a lengthy lay-off after knee surgery.

It also leaves England in something of a fix at number eight ahead of the Six Nations. With Wasps' Nathan Hughes missing for the start of the Championship at least as he recovers from a knee injury, Eddie Jones is desperately short of experience at the back of the scrum.

Exeter's Sam Simmonds has impressed all season, making his international debut in the autumn, but is probably better utilised on the flank, which leaves the rookie "apprentice" Zach Mercer, 20, of Bath as the next cab off the rank.

Jones has been determined not to rush Mercer, and has been at pains to point out that he is not yet ready for Test rugby.

Vunipola's setback may force the England coach to reassess that view.