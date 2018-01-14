BBC Sport - 'Winning in an Ulster shirt means so much' - captain Best
'Winning in an Ulster shirt means so much' - Best
Irish Rugby
Captain Rory Best says "winning in an Ulster shirt means so much to us all" after the Irish province boosted their hopes of European Cup qualification by beating La Rochelle in Belfast on Saturday.
"We prepare to win matches and when that doesn't happen it hurts us all," said Best, who argues that his team will have to improve further if they are to win away at Wasps in their final Pool 1 game next Sunday.
