Mathieu Bastareaud: Toulon centre could face disciplinary action

Mathieu Bastareaud has won 42 caps for France

Toulon's Mathieu Bastareaud could face disciplinary action after television footage appeared to show him making a homophobic comment during a European Champions Cup victory over Benetton.

European Professional Club Rugby said its citing commissioner is looking into the incident, which occurred in the final minute of Sunday's match.

Former England fly-half Andy Goode wants Bastareaud to be suspended.

"No place in the game for homophobia," he wrote on Twitter.

"Absolutely disgusting. I hope [EPCR] make an example of Bastareaud and ban him for a long time. Should throw the book at him."

In a statement on Sunday, EPCR said it had been "made aware of an incident towards the end of today's RC Toulon v Benetton Rugby Champions Cup match".

It added: "The citing commissioner is considering the incident as part of his routine review of the match, and will make a decision when he has concluded his enquiries."

A Benetton spokesperson said: "It will be a duty of the referees to judge what Bastareaud said."

France international Bastareaud, 29, scored a try in Toulon's 36-0 victory.