Exeter Chiefs: Gareth Steenson signs new two-year deal with Premiership champions

Gareth Steenson kicked three conversions in Exeter's win against Montpellier on Saturday

Exeter Chiefs fly-half Gareth Steenson has agreed a new two-year deal with the defending Premiership champions.

Steenson, 33, is the club's record points scorer since joining from Cornish Pirates in summer 2010.

The Northern Irishman, who kicked the winning penalty in last season's Premiership final, also helped Chiefs to promotion from the Championship.

"I've seen the place develop hugely to the position we are in now," he said. "To sign a new deal is very exciting."