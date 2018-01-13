WRU National League results
-
- From the section Welsh Rugby
13 January, 2018
Also see details from the Principality Welsh Premiership
Also see details from the British & Irish Cup
Also see details from the Foster's Challenge Cup
Also see details for the Swalec Cup, Plate & Bowl
Swalec Championship
View full Swalec Championship details
British & Irish Cup
Division 1 East
View full Division 1 East details
Division 1 East Central
View full Division 1 East Central details
Division 1 North
View full Division 1 North details
Division 1 West
View full Division 1 West details
Division 1 West Central
View full Division 1 West Central details
WRU National Plate Round 4
Blaenavon 15 - 25 Nant Conwy
Brynmawr 40 - 12 Ynysybwl
Crymych 12 - 7 Penallta
Maesteg Celtic 20 - 40 Nelson
Maesteg Quins 32 - 8 Treorchy
Mountain Ash 3 - 6 Glamorgan Wanderers
Ystalyfera 30 - 3 Maesteg
Ystrad Rhondda 60 - 10 Ruthin
WRU National Bowl Round 5
COBRA 3 - 34 Pembroke
Hafodyrynys 3 - 19 Monmouth
Nantgaredig 13 - 9 Taffs Well
Old Illtydians 10 - 39 Abercwmboi
Penygraig 35 - 13 Penallta II
Porthcawl 29 - 0 Newport Saracens
Swansea Uplands 12 - 28 Cardiff University
Wrexham 12 - 21 Deri
TWO EAST
Caerphilly 20 - 41 Blackwood
Cwmbran P - P Abercarn
Nantyglo 7 - 20 Caldicot
Pill Harriers 22 - 29 Hartridge
Senghenydd 36 - 3 Garndiffaith
Talywain 22 - 14 Ynysddu
TWO EAST CENTRAL
Aberdare 13 - 17 Gilfach Goch
Barry 49 - 22 Abercynon
Llanishen 5 - 20 Cambrian Welfare
Llantwit Fardre 17 - 11 Clwb Rygbi Cymru Caerdydd
Penarth 43 - 41 Cardiff Quins
St Peters 8 - 8 Cilfynydd
TWO NORTH
Bangor 69 - 10 Abergele
Llangollen 16 - 23 Welshpool
Newtown 21 - 32 Shotton Steel
TWO WEST CENTRAL
Morriston 28 - 14 Builth Wells
Pencoed 27 - 20 Cwmgors
Penlan 12 - 13 Nantyffyllon
Taibach 16 - 21 Nantymoel
Ystradgynlais 3 - 7 Brynamman
TWO WEST
Carmarthen Athletic 23 - 26 St Clears
Llanybydder 22 - 33 Whitland
Loughor 25 - 12 Fishguard & Goodwick
Pontarddulais 37 - 13 Pontyberem
Tumble 19 - 15 Mumbles
Yr Hendy 30 - 6 Amman United
THREE NORTH
Benllech 25 - 0 Rhosllanerchrugog
CR Dinbach II 0 - 52 Nant Conwy II
Flint P - P Machynlleth
Mold II 16 - 31 Holyhead
Pwllheli II 31 - 0 Menai Bridge
THREE EAST A
Fleur De Lys 24 - 10 Chepstow
Oakdale 8 - 3 Blackwood Stars
RTB Ebbw Vale 11 - 15 Newport HSOB
Tredegar Ironsides P - P Abertysswg
Usk 30 - 5 Machen
THREE EAST CENTRAL A
Gwernyfed 16 - 10 Pontyclun
Llandaff North 3 - 24 Cefn Coed
Treharris 14 - 7 Fairwater
THREE WEST CENTRAL A
Abercrave 12 - 13 Bryncoch
Briton Ferry P - P Pontycymmer
Neath Athletic 7 - 36 Birchgrove
Pyle 72 - 14 Glais
THREE WEST A
Aberaeron 30 - 15 Neyland
Cardigan 20 - 8 Haverfordwest
Llangwm 0 - 32 Laugharne
Pembroke Dock Quins 17 - 10 St Davids
THREE EAST B
Aberbargoed 53 - 22 Rhymney
Blaina 31 - 7 New Tredegar
Markham 15 - 6 Llanhilleth
Rogerstone 13 - 10 Brynithel
THREE EAST CENTRAL B
Cowbridge 22 - 12 Hirwaun
Ferndale 18 - 14 Old Penarthians
Treherbert 38 - 12 Canton
Tylorstown 27 - 20 Llantwit Major
Wattstown 10 - 24 Caerau Ely
Ynysowen 18 - 7 Tonyrefail
THREE WEST CENTRAL B
Alltwen 27 - 11 Rhigos
Bryncethin 27 - 24 Ogmore Vale
Cefn Cribbwr 16 - 18 Vardre
Crynant 0 - 31 Banwen
Pontrhydyfen 20 - 17 Glyncorrwg
Tonmawr 20 - 16 Baglan
THREE WEST B
Betws 12 - 0 Llangadog
Burry Port 41 - 12 Penybanc
Bynea 36 - 21 Lampeter Town
Llandeilo 41 - 19 New Dock Stars
Penygroes 0 - 66 Llandybie
THREE EAST C
Beaufort 16 - 13 Whiteheads
Malpas 17 - 24 New Panteg
Trefil 36 - 24 Crumlin
Trinant 31 - 6 Tredegar
West Mon 26 - 15 Crickhowell
THREE EAST CENTRAL C
Cardiff Saracens 29 - 14 Cardiff Internationals
Glyncoch 83 - 5 Cathays
St Albans 59 - 0 Llandrindod Wells
Sully View 10 - 32 Brackla
Whitchurch 0 - 8 Llanrumney
THREE WEST CENTRAL C
Cwmgwrach 28 - 12 South Gower
Cwmllynfell P - P Ferryside
Cwmtwrch 20 - 32 Tonna
Furnace United 5 - 15 Panyffynnon
Pontardawe 7 - 13 Cefneithin
Pontyates 17 - 0 Fall Bay
THREE EAST D
Abersychan Alexanders 24 - 37 Girling
Bettws P - P Tref y Clawdd
Cwmcarn United 8 - 46 Pontllanfraith
Hollybush P - P Rhayader