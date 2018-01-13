BBC Sport - Playing for Ulster 'one of the best decisions I've made' - Lealiifano

Ulster 'one of my best decisions' - Lealiifano

Christian Lealiifano says his five-month playing stint with Ulster is "one of the best decisions he has made" during a distinguished career.

The fly-half played his final home match for the Irish province in Saturday's Champions Cup encounter with La Rochelle and is set to return to Australia to play for the Brumbies in Super 14 after next week's Pool game with Wasps.

