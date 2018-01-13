BBC Sport - Audio timeline of Ulster's 20-13 win over La Rochelle in the European Champions Cup

Audio report: Ulster 20-13 La Rochelle

Audio highlights of Ulster's win over La Rochelle in the European Champions Cup.

Tries by Rory Best, Jacob Stockdale and Nick Timoney earned the home side a deserved 20-13 victory that leaves them in pole position to seal a quarter-final spot.

Commentary by Jim Neilly and Ian Humphreys on BBC Radio Ulster.

