BBC Sport - Audio timeline of Ulster's 20-13 win over La Rochelle in the European Champions Cup
Audio report: Ulster 20-13 La Rochelle
- From the section Irish Rugby
Audio highlights of Ulster's win over La Rochelle in the European Champions Cup.
Tries by Rory Best, Jacob Stockdale and Nick Timoney earned the home side a deserved 20-13 victory that leaves them in pole position to seal a quarter-final spot.
Commentary by Jim Neilly and Ian Humphreys on BBC Radio Ulster.
