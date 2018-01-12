Champions Cup: Racing 92 v Munster (Sun)

Billy Holland and Simon Zebo celebrate Munster's win over Racing at Thomond Park in October

European Rugby Champions Cup Pool 4 Venue: U Arena, Colombes Date: Sunday, 14 January Kick-off: 15:15 GMT Coverage: Score updates and match report on BBC Sport website

Chris Cloete and Billy Holland are fit to start for Munster in their crucial Champions Cup clash with Racing 92.

Lock Holland and flanker Cloete have both come through return-to-play protocols after suffering knocks in the New Year's Day Pro14 defeat by Ulster.

Hooker Niall Scannell is out with a rib injury sustained in the same game, while prop Stephen Archer is called up.

Simon Zebo is named at full-back for the Pool Four leaders against the team he will play for next season.

CHAMPIONS CUP POOL 4 Team Played Won Drawn Lost For Against Bonus Pts Points Munster 4 3 1 0 89 50 1 15 Racing 92 4 2 0 2 71 55 3 11 Castres 4 1 1 2 69 113 1 7 Leicester 4 1 0 3 98 109 2 6

The Top 14 side revealed earlier this week in an interview with the Ireland international on their club website that he would be joining them, Zebo having turned down a new contract with the Irish RFU in the autumn.

Holland resumes his partnership with Jean Kleyn in the second row, with Jack O'Donoghue dropping to the bench in light of Cloete's inclusion in the back row.

Munster lead Racing by four points going into the final two sets of fixtures, the Irish province having won three and drawn one of their four matches to date.

Munster beat their French opponents 14-7 when the sides met at Thomond Park in October.

Racing 92: L Dupichot; T Thomas, V Vakatawa, H Chavancy, M Andreu; 10. R Tales, M Machenaud; E Ben Arous, C Chat, B Tameifuna, D Ryan, E Maka, Y Nyanga, W Lauret, L Nakarawa

Replacements: D Szarzewski, V Kakovin, C Gomes Sa, B Chouzenoux, B Palu, X Chauveau, B Dambielle, J Rokocoko

Munster: S Zebo; A Conway, C Farrell, R Scannell, K Earls; I Keatley, C Murray; D Kilcoyne, R Marshall, S Archer; J Kleyn, B Holland; P O'Mahony (capt), C Cloete, CJ Stander.

Replacements: K O'Byrne, J Cronin, J Ryan, D O'Shea, J O'Donoghue, D Williams, JJ Hanrahan, A Wootton.