Harrison Keddie: Back-rower signs new Dragons contract

Harrison Keddie is a former Wales Under-20s back-rower who was part of the 2016 Grand Slam winning side

Dragons back-rower Harrison Keddie has become the latest player to sign a new contract with the region by committing his future to Rodney Parade until 2021.

Keddie suffered a shoulder injury against Connacht in September 2017 but is nearing full fitness.

"It means a lot to me to to stay here for the next three years," said Keddie.

Wales quartet Leon Brown, Elliot Dee, Ollie Griffiths and Cory Hill have signed Dragons contract extensions in recent months.

Ross Moriarty, Richard Hibbard, Rhodri Williams, Jordan Williams, Rhodri Davies and Huw Taylor will all join the Dragons next season.