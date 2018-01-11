BBC Sport - Jono Gibbes says Ulster can make La Rochelle's visit to Belfast uncomfortable
Ulster can fire to make La Rochelle 'uncomfortable'
Head coach Jono Gibbes says Ulster can recover from the dismal display against Leinster to make La Rochelle's visit to Kingspan Stadium on Saturday "uncomfortable".
"We need all our parts firing and create a real collective. It will be tough. La Rochelle are probably the best team in France at the moment," said Gibbes.
