Newcastle Falcons: Adam Radwan & Simon Uzokwe sign extended contracts

Adam Radwan scores a try for Newcastle Falcons

Winger Adam Radwan and flanker Simon Ozokwe have extended their contracts with Premiership club Newcastle.

Radwan, 20, has scored seven tries in six first-team starts for the Falcons, who released him as an 18-year-old before he returned to their academy.

"Adam's story shows that hard work and persistence really does pay off, said academy manager Mark Laycock.

Uzokwe, 23, scored two tries on his first-team debut - an Anglo-Welsh Cup win at Wasps in November.

Find out more

Top Stories

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Cardio Tennis

Cardio Tennis
Rugbytots

Rugbytots Thame and Bicester

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired