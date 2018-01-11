Newcastle Falcons: Adam Radwan & Simon Uzokwe sign extended contracts

Winger Adam Radwan and flanker Simon Ozokwe have extended their contracts with Premiership club Newcastle.

Radwan, 20, has scored seven tries in six first-team starts for the Falcons, who released him as an 18-year-old before he returned to their academy.

"Adam's story shows that hard work and persistence really does pay off, said academy manager Mark Laycock.

Uzokwe, 23, scored two tries on his first-team debut - an Anglo-Welsh Cup win at Wasps in November.