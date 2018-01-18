Cornish Pirates: Coach Alan Paver confident of B&I Cup progress

Cornish Pirates won the inaugural B&I Cup in 2009-10 defeating Munster A 23-14.

Cornish Pirates coach Alan Paver is confident they will progress in the British and Irish Cup ahead of their home match against Hartpury.

The winners of the five groups advance to the knockout stages, along with the three runners-up with the most points.

Pirates, who are second in their group, are currently the third-best second-placed team, with a superior points difference to Yorkshire Carnegie.

"If we win and win with maximum points I think we'll go through." said Paver.

His side only need to match Yorkshire's result on Saturday against Jersey in order to qualify and will start favourites with Hartpury bottom of the group, having won only one of their five games so far.

"We've done the maths and basically we need the 5 points to (guarantee) we go through," said Paver.

"We've got Paul Andrews coming back who is a big player for us and Dan Lees is back in the mix. Our squad is looking strong."

The Rugby Football Union announced last November it would be scrapping the British and Irish Cup at the end of the season.

"We've had some wonderful experiences (in the competition). We've always enjoyed (the tournament) and we've always taken it very seriously," added Paver.

"There's a lot of speculation out there (about) what will replace it.

"I imagine it will come down to what's financially viable and what generates the most interest."