BBC Sport - Rory Best says Ulster must react to Dublin drubbing against La Rochelle

Ulster must react to Dublin drubbing against La Rochelle - Best

Rory Best says Ulster must respond to their hammering by Leinster by cutting out individual errors in Saturday's vital European Champions Cup game against La Rochelle.

A home defeat by the Top 14 title contenders will almost certainly end Ulster's hopes of making the knockout stages.

Top videos

Video

Ulster must react to Dublin drubbing against La Rochelle - Best

Video

Watch Tommy Lawrence's chance encounter with BBC reporter

  • From the section News
Video

Djokovic 'very happy' with comeback

  • From the section Tennis
Video

How Saints' Brees tore Panthers apart

Video

Froome case is a 'blow' for British Cycling

  • From the section Cycling
Video

'We score too!' - NBA stars query British kids' favourite teams

Video

Watch: Ten of the best goals from the FA Cup third round

Video

Week 18

Video

Try Quek's easy five-minute workout

Video

'Monster finish' from Oklahoma's Ferguson in NBA best plays

Video

Conte 'won't forget' feud with Mourinho

Video

Man-eating moths & Boycott's laundry: Funniest TMS Ashes moments

Video

Highlights: Brighton 2-1 Crystal Palace

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60s Swimming
Football in back of net

Walking Football over 70s

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired