Northampton pair Tom Collins and Lewis Ludlam sign new deals

Lewis Ludlam has turned out five times for Northampton Saints in the 2017-18 season

Northampton Saints winger Tom Collins and back row Lewis Ludlam have signed new deals with the Premiership side.

Collins, 23, graduated from Saints' academy before breaking into the first team during the 2013-14 season, and has made 45 appearances in total.

Ludlam, 22, made his first-team debut for Saints during last season's Anglo-Welsh Cup.

"Tom and Lewis are fine examples that our academy is still thriving," Saints CEO Mark Darbon told the club website.

"We want to build a world-class team with a backbone of home-grown talent, and Tom and Lewis certainly have the potential to have a huge role in that looking forwards."

Ludlam scored at Twickenham during his first Premiership start in September in a 55-24 defeat by Saracens.

"I've already had some incredible highs in my time at Franklin's Gardens, and I cannot wait to make many more memories here at my childhood club," he said.

Collins, who won the A League final last season with Ludlam, said: "Ever since I first pulled on the black, green and gold jersey, I have wanted to help Northampton become the best club in this country and in Europe - and that ambition definitely remains the same."