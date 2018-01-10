Matt Banahan: Gloucester sign long-serving Bath back

Matt Banahan has played in 175 Premiership matches for Bath, starting 164

Giant back Matt Banahan will join Gloucester from West Country rivals Bath at the end of the season.

The 6ft 7in 31-year-old, who can play across the backline, made his debut for Bath in 2006.

He earned 16 caps for England, and played in the 2011 World Cup.

"Matt's had a wonderful career at Bath and will bring a huge amount of quality and experience to the young, exciting squad we're building," said Gloucester director of rugby David Humphreys.

"His versatility and ability to play in a number of positions across the backline adds real depth to our squad.

"I know how tough a decision it was for Matt to leave Bath but we're all looking forward to seeing him playing in Cherry and White next season."

Bath wanted Banahan, their longest-serving player, to stay and had offered him a new contract.

However, boss Todd Blackadder admitted in November: "There are a lot of clubs with a lot more money than we can offer."