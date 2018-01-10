Niall Annett: Worcester Warriors hooker extends contract

Niall Annett is expected to make his comeback from a knee injury in April

Worcester Warriors hooker Niall Annett has signed a new deal for next season.

The 26-year-old has made 52 appearances for the Premiership side but has not played so far in the current campaign because of a knee injury.

Director of rugby Alan Solomons said: "Niall has had an unfortunate 12 months but we can't wait to see him fit and back on the field.

"He has shown tremendous work-rate in the past few seasons and has been a very important member of the side."