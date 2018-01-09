Doping: Four New Zealand rugby players banned for drug offences

Robertson played for New Zealand U20s in 2010 and 2011 and the NZ sevens side in 2011-2012

Four New Zealand rugby players have been suspended for doping offences.

Zoe Berry, who played one Test for the Black Ferns against England in 2012, and New Zealand under-20 and sevens international Glen Robertson were both given four-year suspensions.

Two other club-level players received a two-year ban and a 21-month ban.

Rhys Pedersen, Berry and Robertson were banned for possessing and in some cases using or attempting to use stimulant clenbuterol.

Ben Qauqau-Dodds was charged with possession and use or attempted use of anabolic steroid metandienone.

Clenbuterol and metandienone are both prohibited substances under the NZ Sports Anti-Doping Rules.

"This serves as a reminder that all athletes have to be very careful about what they put into their bodies," said New Zealand Rugby general manager Neil Sorensen.

All four players, who were playing club rugby at the time of the offences, pleaded guilty to at least one of the alleged offences.

The charges were brought by Drug Free Sport New Zealand, which enforces World Anti-Doping Agency codes.