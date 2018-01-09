Simon Zebo: Racing 92 reveal signing of Munster back before Champions Cup game

Simon Zebo celebrates after Munster's home win over Racing 92 in October

Racing 92 have revealed the signing of Munster back Simon Zebo five days before the sides meet in a pivotal Champions Cup Pool 4 game in Paris.

It emerged in October that Zebo would not be signing a new contract with the Irish RFU but would instead be playing in the French Top 14 next season.

In an interview on Racing 92's website Zebo was asked if it would be odd to be facing his next club in a big game.

He was also asked if Munster supporters accepted his decision to go to Racing.

Racing were regarded as favourites to secure the 27-year-old's signature and he now looks certain to make the move to the French capital.

Replying to the question about playing against his next club, Zebo said: "Of course it's going to be a very, very big match. A difficult match for both teams but especially for Munster."

Then responding to the inquiry about the reaction of the fans, he added: "It was difficult at first but I think they understand and accept my decision. The decision was very difficult to make, I have a great connection with them, with everyone at the club, but it was the right moment."

The 35-times capped Ireland international confirmed that he would return to France in late January to look for a house and a school for his son.

Although the IRFU have stated that they do not have a definitive policy on the issue of Irish players going abroad, the selection policy has favoured home-based players and Zebo was left out of Joe Schmidt's squad for the autumn international series in November.

Munster go into Sunday's game on top of Pool 4, four points clear of Racing.