Jonathan Evans: Scarlets scrum-half signs new contract

Jonathan Evans scored five tries in 24 games during his first season with the Scarlets

Scarlets scrum-half Jonathan Evans has signed a new contract.

The former Dragons scrum-half joined the region from Bath ahead of the 2016/17 season and has made 34 appearances.

Aled Davies will join the Ospreys next season, while Gareth Davies has yet to commit his future with his Scarlets contract up at the end of the season.

"It was important we retained Jonny," said coach Wayne Pivac. He has played a lot of rugby since joining us."

"He's an attacking threat, that's one of his strengths, while statistically he's our best defensive nine," he continued.

"Our nines in the last season have been competitive and you need that depth in the squad."

James Davies, Dylan Evans, Lewis Rawlins, Aaron Shingler, Ryan Elias, Rhys Patchell and Wyn Jones have signed Scarlets contract extensions, while Kieron Fonotia will arrive from the Ospreys at the end of the season.

Coaches Pivac, Stephen Jones and Byron Hayward have also agreed on new deals, although Wales centre Scott Williams and Scotland captain John Barclay will leave at the end of the season for Ospreys and Edinburgh respectively.