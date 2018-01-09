Ross Moriarty: Flanker is 'ready' for Gloucester return

Ross Moriarty has played for Gloucester since 2012

Wales are set for a Six Nations boost with Ross Moriarty set to return to action for the first time since the British and Irish Lions tour.

Wales will be without Sam Warburton, Taulupe Faletau and Dan Lydiate in the Six Nations, so Moriarty's return is a timely boost to the back row.

Moriarty has missed seven months after suffering nerve damage in his back during the Lions' opening match.

"He's fit and training again," Gloucester backs coach Tim Taylor said.

"He'll definitely be up for selection. It would be great to get him back involved over the next few weeks, as well.

"He's fully fit now, he'll definitely get game time over the next four-week block."

Moriarty will be leaving Gloucester in the summer and returning to Wales after signing with Dragons and has played just once, in the Anglo Welsh Cup in November, this season.

Gatland also has issues behind the scrum as centre Jonathan Davies is out for the season and Dragons wing Hallam Amos suffered an ankle injury in the Christmas derby match against Cardiff Blues.

Saracens back Liam Williams is sidelined with a groin injury, and has not played since Wales' win over Georgia in November.