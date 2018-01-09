Santiago Cordero: Leicester Tigers keen on signing Argentina back

Santiago Cordero has played 33 Tests for Argentina

Leicester Tigers head coach Matt O'Connor is interested in signing versatile Argentina back Santiago Cordero as injury dispensation cover.

Tigers have been plagued by injuries this season, with Telusa Veainu and Afa Pakalan both still out and England's Manu Tuilagi only just back in action.

Winger Jonny May played at full-back in the win over London Irish - a victory which ended a run of four defeats.

Cordero, 24, has played 33 Tests and can play at full-back or on the wing.

O'Connor told BBC Radio Leicester that the deal was "nowhere near a certainty".

He added: "He's a guy who's available. We've had a conversation with him around that."