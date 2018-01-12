European Challenge Cup: Newcastle v Enisei-STM

Newcastle Falcons thrashed Enisei in the same competition in 2015-16

European Challenge Cup Venue: Kingston Park Date: Sunday 14, January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Full radio commentary on BBC Newcastle and live scores on the BBC Sport website

Newcastle Falcons have made a host of changes for their return to European competition, looking for their sixth win in a row in all competitions.

There is a new three-quarter line, with Toby Flood moving to fly-half from inside-centre, while Calum Green and Mark Wilson remain in the pack.

Enisei also make changes after their last European outgoing in Bordeaux.

Sergey Trishin, Ramil Gaisin and Dmitrii Krotov are among the players added to the Russian team's squad.

Newcastle: Hammersley; Kibirige, Penny, Flood, Radwan; Hodgson, Young; Lockwood, Sowrey, S Wilson, Green, G. Young, M Wilson (capt), Uzokwe, Burrows

Replacements: Blamire, Davison, Payne, Vickers, Witty, Stuart, Cowell, Willis.

Enisei-STM: Kushnarev; Baranovs, Mikhaltsov, Kacharava, Trishin; Gaisin, Shcherban; Polivalov, Selskii, Zykov, Saulite (capt), Elgin, Gachechiladze, Krotov, Rudoi.

Replacements: Gasanov, Morozov, Grey, Orlov, Budychenko, Uzunov, Nepeivoda, Gargalic.

Referee: Pierre Brousset (France)

