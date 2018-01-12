European Challenge Cup: Sale Sharks v Lyon Olympique Universitaire

Dave Seymour has previously played for England Saxons

European Challenge Cup Venue: AJ Bell Stadium Date: Saturday, 13 January Kick-off: 15:00 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

England wing Marland Yarde returns as one of eight Sale changes from their victory over Harlequins last Saturday.

United States international fly-half AJ MacGinty misses out because of injury, with Sam James taking his place.

Former captain David Seymour comes in at flanker for his first start of the season.

Sale start the weekend bottom of Pool Two, but only two points behind second-placed French opponents Lyon, with two group matches to play.

Sale: Haley; Yarde, Addison (capt), Van Rensburg, Solomona; James, Cliff; Flynn, Jones, Aulika, Nott, Ostrikov, Neild, Seymour, Ross.

Replacements: Webber, Harrison, Tarus, Beaumont, Curry, Postlethwaite, Charnley, Jennings.

Lyon: Menini; Lacombe, Ric, Lambey, Oosthuizen; Puricelli (capt), Cretin; Halafihi, Couilloud, Beauxis, Palisson, Harris, Wulf, Armitage, Buttin.

Replacements: Fourie, Mataradze, Clement, Van der Merwe, Cotte, Regard, Tuva, Michalak.

