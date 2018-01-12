European Champions Cup: Ospreys v Saracens (Sat)

Owen Farrell scored 11 points when Saracens narrowly beat Ospreys in October 2017

European Champions Cup Venue: Liberty Stadium Date: Saturday, 13 January Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio 5 live sports extra, Radio Cymru and live score updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Wales international Liam Williams starts for the first time since November as Saracens face Ospreys in Pool Two of the Champions Cup.

The champions also include England forwards Maro Itoje and Billy Vunipola in a strong-looking pack.

Ospreys captain Alun Wyn Jones starts after taking a blow in the Pro14 win over Cardiff Blues, as does centre Owen Watkin.

The Welsh region are second in the pool, two points ahead of Saracens.

Both teams trail runaway leaders Clermont Auvergne who play struggling Northampton at Franklin's Gardens.

Williams was declared fit after being sidelined since sustaining a groin injury playing for Wales against Georgia on November 18.

Itoje and Billy Vunipola returned to action this month after injury lay-offs.

Jones took a blow to the head in Ospreys' win over Blues, while Watkin was taken to hospital as a precaution after suffering a knock on the neck and being stretchered off.

Saracens face bottom team Northampton at home in their final pool match while Ospreys will face a tough trip to Clermont.

Sarries beat Ospreys 34-32 when the teams met in October, and Ospreys coach Steve Tandy believes that match can inspire his side.

"It was a great contest up at theirs. We left with two points in the bag, and we have to really step up again on Saturday night," he said.

"We're at home, there'll be a good crowd behind us, these are the occasions that we all want to be involved in. It's a fantastic opportunity for the boys involved to go out on a big stage and show what they can do."

Champions Cup Pool Two Team P W D L F A Bonus Pts Clermont 4 4 0 0 120 63 2 18 Ospreys 4 2 0 2 130 109 5 13 Saracens 4 2 0 2 128 117 3 11 N'hampton 4 0 0 4 67 156 1 1

Saturday's teams

Ospreys: S Davies; Hassler, Beck, Watkin, D Evans; Biggar, Webb; Smith, Baldwin, Arhip, B Davies, AW Jones (Capt), Cracknell, Tipuric, McCusker

Replacements: Otten, Thomas, Fia, Beard, W Jones, Habberfield, Fonotia, Howells.

Saracens: Goode; Maitland, Marcelo, Barritt, Williams; Farrell, Wigglesworth; Vunipola, George, Koch, Itoje, Skelton, Rhodes, Wray, Vunipola

Replacements: Tolofua, Barrington, Figallo, Kruis, Clark, Spencer, Lozowski, Wyles

Referee: John Lacey (Ireland)

Assistant referees: David Wilkinson (Ireland), Eddie Hogan O'Connell (Ireland)

TMO: Kevin Beggs (Ireland)