European Challenge Cup: SU Agen Lot-et-Garonne v Gloucester

Moriarty's only other start this season came in Gloucester's Anglo-Welsh Cup defeat at Leicester in November

European Challenge Cup Venue: Stade Armandie Date: Friday, 12 January Kick-off: 18:30 GMT Coverage: Live score updates on BBC local radio and on the BBC Sport website

Wales back-row Ross Moriarty returns to the Gloucester starting XV as they travel to Agen in the Challenge Cup.

The forward, 23, is making only his second appearance of the season after suffering a back injury during the summer's British and Irish Lions tour of New Zealand.

Ed Slater captains the Cherry and Whites, who make 10 changes from the side beaten at Northampton on Saturday.

Gloucester are second in Pool 3, three points behind Top 14 side Pau.

They must match Pau's result against bottom-of-the-table Zebre to set up a winner-takes-all game against the leaders at Kingsholm next Friday.

Former Gloucester forward Akapusi Qera faces his former club for Agen, who cannot qualify from the pool.

Agen: Saurs; Tolot, Conduche, Fouyssac, Holder; Verdu, Abadie; Phelipponneau, Barthomeuf, Akhobadze, Marchois, Braendlin, Kotze, Jegerlhener, Qera.

Replacements: Martinez, Tetrashvili, Chabeaudie, Van der Merwe, Muarua, Januarie, Russell, Sadie.

Gloucester: Woodward; Sharples, Trinder, Atkinson, Purdy; Williams, Braley; Orr, Matu'u, Balmain, Slater, Thrush, Moriarty, Polledri, Clarke.

Replacements: Hibbard, Hohneck, Denman, Savage, Ludlow, Vellacott, Twelvetrees, Marshall.

