Edinburgh switch Stade Francais tie to Murrayfield

Stade Francais won the European Challenge Cup final at Murrayfield in May

Edinburgh have moved Friday's European Challenge Cup tie with holders Stade Francais to Murrayfield.

The Pro14 club say the switch will allow the pitch at Myreside to recover from the recent freezing weather.

Richard Cockerill's side boast a 100% record in the tournament and are looking to secure their passage to the quarter-finals.

Edinburgh played at Myreside last Friday, running in five tries to beat Southern Kings on league duty.

Edinburgh and Stade Francais were drawn together in the pool stage of the competition, with each side earning a narrow home victory.

The French side went on to lift the trophy, beating Gloucester in the final at Murrayfield.