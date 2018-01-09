Six Nations 2018: Irish await update on Ringrose injury

Ringrose had to be replaced midway through the second half of Leinster's home win over Ulster

Ireland are awaiting a fitness update on centre Garry Ringrose after he limped out of Leinster's big Pro14 win over Ulster at the weekend.

The 22-year-old is reported to have sustained an ankle injury which could rule him out of the first two Six Nations games against France and Italy.

Ringrose had recently returned after shoulder surgery in the summer.

Media reports say he has syndesmosis of the ankle which usually requires a recovery period of about six weeks.

Leinster are due to issue a fitness report on their squad on Tuesday as they prepare to play Glasgow at the RDS in the penultimate round of European Champions Cup matches on Sunday.

Ringrose, who has 11 caps, missed Ireland's three autumn internationals as he was still recovering from the operation he had in July.

If he cannot be included in Joe Schmidt's squad for the 3 February fixture away to France, Bundee Aki of Connacht could partner Leinster's Robbie Henshaw in midfield.

Ireland's second match sees them host Italy in Dublin on 10 February.