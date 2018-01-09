Bordeaux Begles v Dragons (Sat)

Gavin Henson's former clubs include Bristol, Bath, Cardiff Blues, Toulon, Saracens and Ospreys

European Challenge Cup: Bordeaux Begles v Dragons Venue: Stade Jacques Chaban-Delmas, Bordeaux Date: Saturday, 13 January Kick-off: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Listen live online on the BBC Sport website.

The Dragons will recall Wales international utility back Gavin Henson to their squad for the European Challenge Cup trip to Bordeaux Begles.

Henson, 35, has been left out of the squad for the region's last two Pro14 derbies.

Wales hooker Elliot Dee will also return after missing Friday's loss to the Scarlets through concussion.

But the Dragons are left with a bare minimum of six fit and registered front-row players for the match.

"Lots has been said about whether you start Gav and have a younger scrum-half, or start Sarel [Pretorius] and have a younger fly-half," said skills coach Barry Maddocks.

"But we can't play Gav every single game. We have to select the games he plays and he'll be full of energy this week coming back into the group.

"The [Bordeaux] pack is extremely strong. We know they're a very powerful unit up front, so experience will be on show, as much as we have."

Five of the squad who played against the Scarlets are not eligible for Europe, increasing the relief that Dee is available.

The Dragons will still have to use loose-head prop Sam Hobbs as a back-up to Lloyd Fairbrother, their only available specialist tight-head.

Flanker Robson Blake and fly-half Dorian Jones will return to the match-day squad after long absences, with another 10, Arwel Robson, undergoing a scan on an ankle injury and facing a lay-off.

The Dragons and Bordeaux are level on 11 points in the Challenge Cup pool, with Newcastle strong favourites to win the group on 18 points.

The Falcons are the only visiting side to have won at the Stade Jacques Chaban-Delmas this season.

'Miss cutting down trees'

Meanwhile back-rower Blake has revealed the frank nature of coach Bernard Jackman's criticism, after Jackman pulled no punches in his assessment of the defeat at the Scarlets.

"He says it how it is, and if you don't like it, you know where the door is. Sometimes there's a lot of pressure, but you've just got to get on with it. Once you get knocked back, as long as you can come back stronger, that's what he likes," he said.

22-year-old Blake is in his first full season of professional rugby, after being promoted from playing club rugby at Bedwas while working as a tree surgeon and faces a battle to earn a new contract for next season after losing time out to injury.

"I'm still transitioning from cutting down trees, I do miss it a bit and there are days when I'd love to go back to it! But hopefully I can bounce back now and we'll see what happens," he said.